EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the loss of our son, brother, uncle and friend, Patrick Guidry on Thursday, May 04, 2017 at Willis Knighton Bossier with loving family and friends by his side. He was 53. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, May 08, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Austin Leger Celebrant.

Patrick worked in sales at Slick Response and in operations management at TDJ Oilfield Services, LLC. He was a former Fire Chief at Acadia/Evangeline Fire Prot. District. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeler riding, antique cars, LSU and loved cooking for family and friends. He will be truly missed by all the lives he has touched.

He is survived by his mother, Ettaline "Cat" Guidry of Eunice; his siblings, Judy Martin, Peggy Quebodeaux, Terry Guidry and wife, Faye and Steve Guidry and wife, Marilyn all of Eunice; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Guidry and a brother-in-law, Murphy Martin.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Sunday, May 7th from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm and again on Monday, May 8th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Sunday.