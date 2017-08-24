Raymond Joseph Heinen

EUNICE~It is with the heaviest hearts and great sadness that the family of Raymond J. Heinen announces his passing on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at his home with loving family by his side. He was 79. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Sensat Celebrant.

Raymond was a veteran of the United States National Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He loved being at the farm where he raised cattle. Raymond was also a hard worker and loved the oilfield, but most of all he was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his children; his son, William Edward Heinen of Eunice; his two daughters, Jelaine Heinen Begnaud of Eunice and Debbie Heinen Courville of Basile; his sister, Alberta Frey of Eunice; the six joys of his life his grandchildren, Jill Heinen, Joseph Heinen, Drayson Sanders, Jason Courville, McKenzie LaFleur and Mayson Begnaud; seven great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Lanthier Heinen; parents, W.E. and Ethel LaFleur Heinen; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Hossley Heinen; two sisters, Dorothy Toups and Mary Rose Miller.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, August 25th from 12:00 pm until 10:00 pm, and again on Saturday, August 26th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a rosary at 5:30 pm Friday.

