EUNICE~It is with sadness that the family of Rena Mae Lavergne Manuel announces her passing on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 91. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Entombment will follow in the St. Paul Mausoleum with Father Matthew Cormier Celebrant.

Rena was a homemaker and devoted her life to the care of her family. She married a farmer and she worked alongside her husband on the farm and together they raised five children. She enjoyed family genealogy, loved gardening and was a great seamstress. She was devoted to St. Anthony Catholic Church and was a member of the choir. Those of us who have been blessed to have known her, loved her and laughed with her will cherish every moment of every day of every year that God has allowed us to share with her. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend Rene will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her three daughters, Katherine Landreneau and husband, Patrick of Mamou, Erma Jean Manuel of Higginbotham and Genevieve ''Genny'' Fontenot and husband, Mark of Eunice; Bruce Soileau who was raised as a son, and wife, Tracey of Eunice; sister, Irene Lavergne of Lake Charles; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Manuel; two sons, Kenneth and Allen Manuel; and thirteen siblings.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Wednesday, July 19th from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Thursday, July 20th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon Chuck Ortego will recite a Rosary at 7:00 pm Wednesday.

