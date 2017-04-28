EUNICE~It is with great sadness that the family of Richard "Sonny" Guillory announces his passing on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Savoy Medical Center in Mamou. He was 84. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Odom Cemetery with Pastor Tim Moffett officiating.

Richard was known by his close friends and family as "Sonny". He served his country proudly in The United States Navy and was also retired from DOTD as a road crew supervisor. He loved his church and family and he enjoyed walking. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him especially his three daughters, Peggy Landreneau and husband, Barry of Mamou, Sherryl Guillory of Lafayette and Lisa Soileau and husband, Greg of Eunice; his sister, Gloria Soileau of Reddell; his three grandchildren, Jonathan Guillory and wife, Julia of Mamou, Seth Vasseur and wife, Alicia of Eunice and Meagen Anders and husband, Ryan of Baton Rouge; his three great grandchildren, Hayden, Cooper and Beckett Vasseur as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Winnie D. Guillory; son, Richard Dean Guillory; parents, Oftay and Alzena Odom Guillory and a sister, Marjorie Guillory.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice on Saturday, April 29th from 8:30 am until time of services.