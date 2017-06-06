EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts that the family of Robert Bobby Bertrand announces his passing on Tuesday, June 06, 2017 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was 69. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 08, 2016 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Thomas More Cemetery with Father Sensat Celebrant.

Bobby proudly served his country in the United States Army. Bobby was an avid fisherman, loved woodwork and made great beef jerkey. He was the owner and operator of Bobby Pest Control but most of all he was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his wife, Nancy Bertrand of Eunice; his son, Christopher Garrett Bertrand and wife, Jacqueline of Eunice; his daughter, Laury Lynn Primeaux and husband, Dwayne of Rayne; his two brothers, J.R. Bertrand of Humble, TX and J.C. Bertrand of Ville Platte; his sister, Beulah B. Ledoux of Eunice; and the one joy of his life his granddaughter, Lindsey Primeaux.

He is preceded in death by his son, Robert Corey Bertrand; wife, Lynn M. Bertrand ; his parents, Enas and Ophelia Bertrand; brothers, Baby Boy Bertrand, Winston, Roy and Gene Bertrand and two sisters, Vercie B. Boone and Verna Mae B. Russell.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Wednesday, June 7th from 11:00am until 9:00 pm and again on Thursday, June 8th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Wednesday.