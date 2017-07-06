Robert Etney Brown passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017, at the age of 44.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 1:00 PM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Eunice. Father John Brown will officiate.

He is survived by his parents, Robert "Bobby" and Doris Fontenot Brown; two sons, William "Will" Brown and Robert John Brown; two daughters, Elise Brown and Catherine Brown; one brother, Sam Brown; two sisters, Ann Marie Brown Miller and Mary Brown Toups.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, from 11:00 AM until time of the rosary at 12:30 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to a charity of choice or his children's school.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements