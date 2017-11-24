BASILE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Robert Ray Guillory, Jr announces his passing on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 52. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 24, 2017 at Dry Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the St. Augustine Cemetery with Pastor Charlie Bailey and Pastor John Gray officiating.

Robert was a wonderful person and will be remembered as an inspiration to his family and friends. He was an avid hunter, outstanding mechanic and a caring individual who was loved by everyone who knew him. An incredible husband, a wonderful son, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed each and every day by his loving wife of twenty five years, Melissa Ardoin Guillory of Sugartown; his three children, Nicholas Ray Guillory of Las Vegas, NV, Christy Renee Guillory of Westlake and Gordon Lance Guillory of Sugartown; his father, Robert Ray Guillory, Sr of Duralde; and the four joys of his life his grandchildren, Brooklyn Rachelle Guillory, Logan Ray McFatter, Emma Grace Clifton and Bryce Allen Clifton; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla Guillory; brother, Jimmie McCord and step sister, Cheryl Louise.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Dry Creek Baptist Church from 9:00 am until time of services.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Basile, 1210 South Ryan, (337)432-6726 is in charge of arrangements.