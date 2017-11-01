EUNICE~It is with great sadness that the family of Romona Elaine Henry Orillion Cowart announces her passing on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Jennings American Legion Hospital at the age of 71. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 02, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Iota. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Mitchell Gott officiating.

Elaine love being outside and enjoyed being with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her husband of 27 years, Clifton Cowart of Iota; her three sons, Jules Orillion and significant other, Faith Brewster, Troy Orillion and wife, Deanna and Rocky Orillion and significant other, Cherie Crochet all of Iota; her three step sons, Heath Cowart and Jarred Cowart and wife, Jessie all of Denham Springs and Nicolas Cowart of Baton Rouge; her granddaughter that she adopted as her daughter, Chelsea Cowart of Iota; three brothers, Charles Henry and wife, Irene of Iota, Donald Henry of Lafayette and Wesley Henry of Eunice; her eight grandchildren, Travis Orillion, Tyler Orillion, Brittany Orillion Ortego, Malacea Orillion Soileau, Brett Orillion, Justin Cowart and Haley Cowart and ten great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Gernice Derouen Henry; daughter-in-law Michelle LeJeune; sisters, Ethel Doucet, Alice Jean Henry and Lillian Leckelt.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Iota on Wednesday, November 1st from 3:30pm until time of services on Thursday.

