Rose Marie Vital Jones
Rose Marie Vital Jones passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the age of 87.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist
Church in Elton. Reverend Freddie Jack will officiate.
Burial will follow at Lorraine Cemetery in Lacassine.
She is survived by one son, Lyman Jones of Florida; three daughters, Wanda McCrea of Elton, Betty
Priestley of Houston, and Wilma Terry of Jennings; one brother, Oda David Vital of Lacassine; one step-brother,
Johnny Brown; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Odelon and Elodie Lambert Vital; her husband, Hubert Jones;
one son, Wilfred Jones; five brothers, Ira, LD, Clarence, Dupre, and Louis Vital; three sisters, Alice Prejean, Mable Andrus, and Dorothy Joseph.
At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church from
8:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.