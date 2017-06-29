Rose Marie Vital Jones passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the age of 87.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist

Church in Elton. Reverend Freddie Jack will officiate.

Burial will follow at Lorraine Cemetery in Lacassine.

She is survived by one son, Lyman Jones of Florida; three daughters, Wanda McCrea of Elton, Betty

Priestley of Houston, and Wilma Terry of Jennings; one brother, Oda David Vital of Lacassine; one step-brother,

Johnny Brown; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Odelon and Elodie Lambert Vital; her husband, Hubert Jones;

one son, Wilfred Jones; five brothers, Ira, LD, Clarence, Dupre, and Louis Vital; three sisters, Alice Prejean, Mable Andrus, and Dorothy Joseph.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church from

8:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.