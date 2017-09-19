EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ruby Richard Smith announces her passing on Monday, September 18, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 86. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Entombment will follow in the St. Paul Mausoleum with Deacon Korey Lavergne officiating.

Ruby was a homemaker and devoted her life to the care of her family. She was a very kind and loving woman and spending time with her family and friends brought a great deal of joy to her life. Ruby enjoyed baking, sewing, making candy, listen to Cajun music and loved to Cajun dance. Ruby will be loved and remembered in our hearts forever especially her partner, Don Johnson; a loving mother to three daughters, Judy S. Vienne and husband, Ronnie and Becky S. Schambaugh and husband, Michael all of Eunice and Karen S. Courville and husband, Randy of Slidell; a loving sister to Nelson Richard and wife, Fern of Eunice; a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Ryan Vienne, Jillian Jones, Kirk Vienne, Jeremy Schambaugh, Ashley Courville and Lauren Courville; eight great grandchildren, Seth Jones, Caroline Vienne, Kamran Vienne, Alex Jones, Sarah Claire Vienne, Kate Schambaugh, Violette Vienne and Austin James Schambaugh; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Berkman Smith; parents, Aline and Willis "Jim" Richard; and a brother, Clifton Richard.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Tuesday, September 19th from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Wednesday, September 20th from 10:00 am until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin and Catholic Daughters will recite a Rosary a 6:00 pm Tuesday.

The family would like to send a special thanks to her caregivers, Mary Morris, Christine Johnson and David Johnson. A very special thanks is expressed to Lynette Thomas and Louisiana Hospice Palliative Care of Opelousas. Ruby's family also expresses their appreciation to everyone for the many calls and prayers sent their way. Ruby was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

