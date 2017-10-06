Rupert Paul Darbonne passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017, at the age of 83.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 1:00 PM.

at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile with burial to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery in Basile.

Fr. Kennon Brown will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at

10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Basile.

Rupert is survived by his son; Greg Darbonne and Wanita of Eunice, one daughter;

Cindy Ruehle of Welsh, La., one sister; Essie Mae Pierrotti of Lake Charles, La.,

five grandchildren, four great grandchildren.

Rupert was preceded in death by his parents, Leras Darbonne and Lucille Lejeune Darbonne,

one daughter; Regina Darbonne, three brothers; Helius Darbonne, Herman Darbonne, James B. Darbonne.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Basile is in charge of the arrangements.