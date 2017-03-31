Ruth Ellen Duplechin

Ruth Ellen Dupre Duplechin passed away on Friday March 31, 2017, at the age of 88.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 10:30 AM. at

St. Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Edwards Cemetery. Msg. Robert Romero will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Lelia Rae D. LeJeune and her husband, Allen J. of Lake Charles, two nieces;

Sheila Marie Goss of Lake Charles and Paula Ann Anglin and husband Barry of Hoover, AL,, ,

three nephews; Michael J. LeJeune (caretaker) of Eunice, Dr. Charles E. Moss and Jenny of Sumter, South Carolina

and Dr. John Lee Moss and wife Susan of New Orleans, La.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Fabuis and Eduley Aguillard Dupre; husband, Dr. Gerald Peter "Boo" Duplechin.

Also her special companion later in life, Dr. Roland Fink.

The dictionary defines Death as the end of life; the permanent cessation of all vital functions when applied to all Non-Christians.

For Christians, it is only the beginning of a New Chapter of Life. Eternal Bliss or Damnation lies ahead.

Those of us who knew Ruth Ellen can take comfort in the fact that our Merciful and Loving

God has documented her loving kindness, compassion and generous manner and will note these attributes

very carefully when judging her resume'.

Those of us who had the privilege of working alongside of her were rewarded in return by a receiving of profound

friendship that would exceed the expectation of any ordinary human being. It was absolute and genuine.

The Lord is aware of all contributions that she made in her lifetime to benefit of others and I am confident that

based on that knowledge, the Lord will invite her to join Him and the anointed members within his Domain for Eternity.

Please remember to pray for Ruth Ellen daily before and after her Rendezvous with her Savior.

Ruth Ellen Dupre Duplechin began her profession as a Bank Teller at St. Landry Bank and Trust Co. in Eunice.

After working there for many years and receiving several promotions she retired as a Vice President and Assistant Manager.

She had a rapport with her customers and they all enjoyed being served by her. She had a contagious smile and gift of friendliness.

In her younger days she held the title of Yambilee Queen.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.