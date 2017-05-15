Sanders Joseph Boone

A funeral service for Sanders J. Boone, 78, will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017

at 10:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at St, Thomas Chapel. Deacon Gary Gaudin will officiate.

Sanders passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

He is survived by his three daughters, Jackie Andrepont and her husband Milton,

Kathy Marcantel and husband Harold

and Christina Lacombe and her husband Timmy all of Eunice;

three brothers, Dudley Boone, Sr. of Church Point,

Tave Boone and John Boone of Eunice;

ten grandchildren, David Andrepont, Kimberly Landreneau, Kipp Andrepont,

Jeramie Brown, Bradley Brown, Chaise Brown Rick "Shoo Shoo" Brown,

Benjamin Brown, Miki Trahan and Jude LaCombe;

twenty-eight great grandchildren.

Sanders was preceded in death by his parents, Gustin Boone and Josephine Sonnier Boone;

a son, David Boone;

two brothers, Leon Boone and David Boone, Sr.;

two sisters, Inez Fruge and JoAnn Boone; a granddaughter, Holly LaCombe.

A rosary will be prayed on Monday at 6:00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin.

Visitation will begin on Monday at 12:00 PM for the public until 10:00 PM.

The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 8:00 AM until service time.