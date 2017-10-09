Shirley Ann Guillory passed away on Sunday October 8, 2017, at the age of 58.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 11:00 AM.

at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mallet with burial to follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Mallet.

Fr. Borgia Aubespin will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 8:00 AM

until 11:00 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mallet.

Shirley is survived by her companion; Wayne Sittig, two sons; Al Sonnier of Eunice, La., Tre' Guillory of Eunice, La.,

five daughters; Delilah Amos of Lake Charles, La., Kassica Amos of Austin, Tx., Rhonda Amos of Eunice, La.,

Lachandria Sonnier of Eunice, La., Melissa Guillory of Eunice, La., thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchildren.;.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; Louis Sonnier and Mary Guillory Sonnier, one sister; Dolores Sonnier,

one daughter; Tomeka Amos.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.