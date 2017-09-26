Shirley Ray Higginbotham passed away on Monday September 25, 2017, at the age of 74.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 10:00 AM. at

St. Thomas More Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Fr. Clinton Sensat will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM

until 9:00 PM. and will reopen on Wednesday at 8:00 AM until time of services.

A rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 6:00 PM by Deacon Chuck Ortego.

Ray is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Linda M. Higginbotham of Eunice, one son;

Eddie Higginbotham and wife Jennifer of Eunice, two daughters; Sherry H. Manuel and husband Kevin of Kinder,

Sandy H. Leger of Eunice, brother; Leander Higginbotham and wife Bernice of Church Point six grandchildren;

Danielle Daigle, Lauren Manuel, Ryan Higginbotham, Madison Leger, Carly Higginbotham, Michael Higginbotham,

two great grandchildren.; Malayna Daigle and Kensley Daigle.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Higginbotham and Lediana Faul Higginbotham,

three brothers; Gurvis Higginbotham, Preston Higginbotham, Warren Higginbotham.

Ray worked as an auto parts salesman for forty years in the Eunice area.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.