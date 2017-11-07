Sidney Joseph Guidry passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at the age of 90.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice with burial to follow at Courville Cemetery in Eunice.

Rev. Bill Inman will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 12:00 PM until

7:00 PM at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice and will reopen on Wednesday, November 8, 2017

at 8:00 AM until time of services.

Sidney is survived by one son; Wayne Guidry and wife Judy of Eunice, La., three sisters; Inez Schmitt of Destin, Fl.,

Dianna Deshotel of Mamou, La., Elsie Prather of Jennings, La.

Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine Guidry and Louise Courville Guidry, his wife; Ida Long Guidry,

two daughters; Doreen Welch and Janet Cormelier, one brothers; Merlis J. Guidry, one sister; Hazel Aguillard.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.