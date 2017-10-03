Steve M.l. Perodin Sr.

St. Martinville – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Notre Dame Catholic Church for Steve Michael Perodin Sr., 63, who passed away on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Visiting hours will be observed at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Marie Charles Perodin; his daughters, Tamia and Stephanie Perodin; his son, Steve Perodin Jr.; his mother, Elizabeth Wiltz Perrodin; his brothers, Randy, Henry, Kevin, Dwight and Jerry Perrodin; his sisters, Mrs. Kern (Freda) Lewis, Mrs. Johnny (Tina) Franciso and Mrs. Patrick (Leslie) Robertson; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fernand Perrodin; and two grandchildren.

Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements