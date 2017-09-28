EUNICE ~Steven Craig Smith passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at his home at the age of 56. A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Steven Craig Smith known by many as Craig, a man of few words with a big heart. He loved to hunt and fish and was a welder by trade and loved by many. He is survived by his son, Damian L. Smith; four siblings, Carl Smith and Pearline of Aiken, S.C., Darrell Smith and Tom of Washington, D.C., Barry Smith and Sherry of Eunice and Janice Leger and Lonnie of Baton Rouge; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

At the request of the family visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, September 29th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Saturday, September 30th at 9:00 am till time of services.

