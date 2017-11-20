Steven Glynn Hoffpauir Sr. passed away on Saturday, October 18, 2017, at the age of 57.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Steven is survived by his wife; Cynthia Hoffpauir of Eunice, four sons; Steven Hoffpauir Jr. of Crowley, La.,

Todd Gautreaux of Mamou, Brandon Hoffpauir of Eunice, La., Justin Hoffpauir of Eunice, La., one daughter;

April Hoffpauir of Prairie Rhode, one brother, Raymond Hoffpauir, four sisters; Marlene Guidry, Theresa Fontenot,

Linda G. Paul, Martha Hoffpauir, eight grandchildren.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Glynn Hoffpauir and Mary Miller Lopez.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.