St. Martinville – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church for Susan Bienvenu Reid, 75, who passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and continue on Saturday at 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville.

A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Rev. Rusty P. Richard will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Gift bearers will be Travis Sapp, Jason, Devan and Steven Reid. Scriptures will be read by Anne Leblanc and Carole Duplantis.

Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Reid; her sons, Scott Reid, Todd Reid and wife Patty, and Jason Reid; her mother, Grace Durand Bienvenu; her brothers, Glenn Bienvenu and wife Geraldine (Jerri), Michael Bienvenu and wife Betty, and Daniel Bienvenu; her sisters, Carole Duplantis and husband Jerry, and Anne LeBlanc; her grandchildren, Justin Reid, Travis Sapp, Kevin Jensen, Randi Jensen, Samantha Simpkins, Jason Reid, Amanda Reid, Steven Reid and Devan Reid; and her great-grandchildren, Zoey Reid, Lilly Jensen, Harmony, Sienna, Kaley and Colton Taylor, Aniston Reid, Brooke Reid, and Alex, Adrian, Jace and Julien Simpkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl “Tommy” Reid; father, Ludger James Bienvenu; sister-in-law, Genevieve (Genny) Bienvenu; brother-in-law, P. Terry LeBlanc; and an infant grandchild, Tyler Sapp; and an infant great-granddaughter, Daisy Jensen.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Bienvenu, Michael Bienvenu, Daniel Bienvenu, Todd Reid, Jason Reid and Justin Reid.

Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

