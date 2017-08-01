Todd Joseph Mayeaux

MAMOU-It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Todd Mayeaux, announces his passing at his residence in Maurice on July 31, 2017, at the age of 56. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday August 03, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou. Rite of Committal will follow in the New St. Ann's Cemetery.

Todd worked as a Operator for Chevron.

A son, husband, father, brother, godfather and friend, Todd will be greatly missed by his wife Robin Mayeaux of Maurice; two sons, Brock Joseph Mayeaux of Maurice and Chaz Andrew Mayeaux of Colorado; mother, Berdine Mayeaux of Eunice; one brother, Anward Mayeaux, Jr and wife, Pris of Eunice and two sisters, Floretta Mayeaux Broussard and husband, Gator of Carencro and Cheryl Mayeaux Richard and husband, Ricky of Bridge City, Tx. Two godchildren, Tammy Mayeaux McCann and Noah Vidrine.

Todd will now reunite in Heaven with his father, Anward Mayeaux, Sr. He surely awaits his arrival with open arms and a joyous heart.

At the request of the Mayeaux family visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Mamou on Wednesday, August 02, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The Funeral Home will reopen on Thursday, August 03, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be recited by Deacon Chuck Ortego on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Family and friends may view the obituary online at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou is in charge of arrangements. 337.468.5231.