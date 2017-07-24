EUNICE~It is with great sadness that the family of Ude Mae Fuselier announces her passing on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Eunice Manor at the age of 86. A memorial service to honor the life and memory of Ude Mae Fuselier will be announced at a later date.

Ude is survived by a daughter, Elaine Ann Bellon of Eunice; one grandson, Billy Joe Thibodeaux and three great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thanese and Vernice Manuel Fuselier and two sisters, Enzie LaFleur and Emily Malone.

