Veda Ruth Chaumont

EUNICE-It is with great sadness that the family of Veda Chaumont Bergeron announces her passing on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Oaklane Wellness & Rehabilitation Center in Eunice at the age of 82. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice. Burial will follow in the LeDoux Cemetery.

Veda, a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, loved gardening and was a big hearted, people-person. She enjoyed people and loved caring for people. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her, especially her five sons, Gary Bergeron and wife, Sandy of Slidell, Glen Bergeron, Clay Bergeron, Paul Bergeron and wife, Susan, and Keith Bergeron, all of Eunice; four sisters, Helen Bellard of Eunice, Mary Babineaux of Jackson, Shirley Nobles of West Monroe, and Wanda Faye Moyer of Magnolia, MS; ten grandchildren, Juke, Brandy and Jerret Bergeron, Dustin Bergeron, Cameron, Connor and Gabrielle Bergeron, Chelsea Wilson, Brittney Weimer, and Erica Adams; eleven great grandchildren, Zack, Nate, Kendal, Eli, Taylor, Caleb, Scarlett, Liam, Alice, Aiden and Aubrey; and extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bergeron; parents, Oscar and Zellie Westmoreland Foster; and sisters, Carrol Boone and Margaret Strickland.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Tuesday, May 16th from until 11:00 am until 9:00 pm, and again on Wednesday, May 17th from 8:00 am until time of services.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.