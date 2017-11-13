EUNICE~It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Velma R. Feucht announces her passing on the morning of Monday, November 13, 2017 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette with loving family by her side. She was 87. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Wayne Duet Celebrant.

Velma was known by her family as a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by her children; Etienne B. Feucht, Jr. and wife, Carol Cooper, Charles S. Feucht and wife, Lynette Young and Robert P. Feucht and wife, Shelly Fruge all of Eunice and Jeanne F. Comeaux of Ville Platte; her brother, Elvin Reed and wife, Nary of Mamou; her twenty grandchildren, John Kirk, Andre’, Jessica, Greta and Clay; Jamie, Tricia, Etienne III and Chris; Stan, Laura and Leslie; William; Wesley, Emily and Juliee; David, Mark, Alex and Lainey and forty two great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Etienne B. Feucht, Sr.; three sons, Darryl, Donald and Blake Feucht; her parents, Herod and Ethel Reed; two brothers, Elward "Tasso" and Fulton Reed and a sister, Edwina Reed.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, and for those who desire, memorial contributions be made in Velma Feucht’s memory to American Cancer Society, 1604 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, (337)237-3739, www.cancer.org

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 10:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.