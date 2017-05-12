Viel Paul Caswell, Sr. passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017, at the age of 92.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017, at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice.

Viel passed away on a very special day, the birthday of his wife, Theresa.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by two sons, Viel P. "Jay" Caswell, Jr. of Eunice and Charles Caswell of Lafayette; four daughters,

Cheryl Manuel of Eunice, Susan Miller of Eunice, Paula Cappo and husband Craig of Baton Rouge, and Margaret Young

and husband Wendell of Eunice; one sister, Elrine Segura of Eunice; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren;

seven great great grandchildren.

Viel was preceded in death by his parents, Elice and Lourisa Bertrand Caswell; his wife, Theresa Mae Miller Caswell;

one daughter, Mary Catherine Caswell; two sons-in-law, Gene Miller and Dale Fontenot; six sisters, Ema Stroderd,

Beatrice Doucet, Lilly Young, Eve Caswell, Imae Seilhan, and Mazie Caswell; two brothers, Elvin Caswell and Cannan Caswell.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2017, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home

in Eunice. A rosary will be prayed by Deacon David Guillory on Sunday at 7:00 PM. The funeral home will reopen on

Monday for visitation at 8:00 AM until time of service.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.