MAMOU – Wayne Fontenot was a kind, caring, loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, and a great friend to many. He was an excellent provider for his family; working offshore for many years as a construction foreman. Wayne was known not to waste a moment of his life. He was a hunter, fisherman, and gardener. His specialties were growing tomatoes, cucumbers, onion tops and his one pineapple. Wayne loved getting together with his friends and family; where the cooking, conversation, and Bourree games seem to go on forever.

Wayne passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the age of 70. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Jackie Deshotel Fontenot; sons Micheal Wayne Fontenot and wife Emily and David Fontenot and wife Becky; daughters Pamela Pitre and husband Craig and Kimberly Fontenot; brother Huvan Fontenot; brother-in-law Herman Miller; sister Audrey Martel and husband Gerald; and sister-in-law Sandra Fontenot. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his grandchildren: Andrew, Joshua, Jennifer, Christopher, Natalie, Jeremy, Alex, Jaxon, and Braxton.

He joins in Heaven his parents, Paligue and Metia Lafleur Fontenot, brother Houston Fontenot, and sisters Juanita Miller and Theresa ''Belle'' Prejean.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Mamou on Friday, June 23 from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM; continuing Saturday, June 24 from 8:00 AM until time of service. Rosary services will be conducted by Deacon Chuck Ortego Friday evening at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 24, 2017 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Rite of committal will follow in the New St. Ann's Cemetery with Father Randy Moreau officiating services.

