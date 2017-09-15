Weldon Thomas Fruge passed away on Thursday September 14, 2017, at the age of 92.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 16, 2017, at 10:00 AM.

at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. Fr. Clinton Sensat will officiate.

At the request of the family, visitation will begin on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

Weldon is survived by his daughter, Darleen F. Courville and her husband, Andy of Eunice;

one sister; Verlie Gilbeau and husband Joe of Plaquemine, six grandchildren;

Andrea Chatagnier and Jay, Stacy Sittig and Kurt, Dr. Kevin Courville and Mary,

Rachel Lomas and David, Tammy Fontenot and companion Ronnie Simon,

Shane Fontenot and wife Kim, twenty-four great grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren.

Weldon was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Fruge and Lorena Bazinet Fruge;

his first wife; Maggie Dupre Fruge, his second wife, Annelle Fruge, one daughter;

Priscilla F. Fontenot, two brothers; Deo Fruge, Plemson Fruge, three sisters; Anita Manuel,

Carrie Kratzer, Hilda Vizena, one son; Ronald Fruge, one son-in-law Michael Fontenot.