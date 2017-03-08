William Swarthout

William Donald Swarthout passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the age of 89.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017, at 10:00 AM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.

Pastors Dennis and Keith Gotreaux will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM. and will reopen

on Friday at 8:00 AM until time of service.

William is survived by his daughter, Kathleen M. Swarthout Guidry of Eunice;

one step-daughter, Pam Harvey of Stark, FL. two step- sons, Steve Harvey and Terry of Memphis, TN.

and Gary Vail and of Crowley, LA., four sisters; Delores "Bobbie" Swarthout of Henderson, La.,

Hazel Swarthout of Delcambre, LA., Shirley Pain of Breaux Bridge, LA., and Renella S. Richard of Lafayette;

Seventeen grandchildren; 16 Great-grandchildren and three Great- great grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Swarthout and Marquerite Miller;

two brothers, Wilkie Swarthout and Alvin Swarthout; one sister, Dorothy S. Arceneaux;

two daughters; Renella Swarthout and Cindy Marie Swarthout; two sons; Donald Swarthout

and Frankie Swarthout and his wives, Joyce Mae Thibodeaux Swarthout and Bernice "Bea" Bennett Swarthout.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.