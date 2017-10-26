Wilton "Will" Joseph Guillory

MAMOU – Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Pending:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Ardoin Funeral Home in Mamou for Wilton ''Will'' Guillory, 82. Mr. Guillory passed away on October 26, 2017 at 1:25 a.m. at Opelousas General Hospital in Opelousas. Burial will follow in the Oberlin Cemetery with Pastor Michael Fontenot officiating.

Will was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He served as a Master Mason for over 40 years. He was a Construction Project Manager for many years. Will was excellent at his job, at one point in his career he even became a teacher in Construction. He was an accomplished musician who played the steel guitar and was a member of the Nobleman Quartet. Wilton, was also a standup Comedian, his routines and standup performances were actually recorded. He could be found sitting in front of Fred's Lounge every Saturday morning offering his CD's and entertaining his fans.

Will as everyone knew him will be greatly missed by his wife of 27 years, Dorothy Perkins of Mamou; one son, Prentiss Perkins and wife, Wendy of Mamou and one daughter, Mellony Patin four grandchildren, Garrett and Brett Perkins and Robbie and Brady Patin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elza and LaLa Guillory.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

