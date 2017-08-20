$500 reward offered for information about dog shooting

The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of a three-legged canine named “Jack.”

On Aug. 2 of this year, Jack, a Schnauzer mix, left his yard and wandered off. Shortly after, he was found shot and near death. A bullet had entered his back end and exited through his side cavity.

The dog’s family immediately contacted the Acadia Sheriff’s Department and filed a report. The Humane Society also reached out to Sheriff KP Gibson and asked him to review the circumstances and offered its assistance and support.

To encourage any one with information to come forward, the Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the dog’s death.

“We are hoping that someone will come forward with information to help us solve this tragedy and terrible crime,” said Jeff Dorson with the Humane Society. “What possible motivation is there to shoot a harmless, three-legged dog?”

The Humane Society of Louisiana is one of the largest animal protection organizations in the state and operates the Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon.

For more information, please visit the website humanela.org