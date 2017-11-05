Actor Corey Feldman picked up in Mangham

The Mangham Police Department pulled over actor/musician Corey Feldman this weekend, leading to drug charges for a number of people.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming said Officer Marshall Waters stopped an RV for speeding on HWY 425 in Mangham on Oct. 21.

Officer Waters made contact with the driver, Corey Scott Feldman, of Woodlawn Hills, Calif. Officer Waters then ran his driver’s license and learned it was suspended. Feldman was transported to the Mangham Police Department.

Upon arrival at the Mangham Police department, Officer Bo Monnin smelled what appeared to be marijuana. Consent to search was given and the following people were arrested.

• Corey Scott Feldman, 46, of Woodland Hills, Calif., was charged with speeding, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana. Feldman paid his fine and was released.

• Emmauel Speal III, 42, of Los Angeles, was charged with possession of marijuana. Speal paid his fine and was released.

• David Henry Altman, 47, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., was charged with possession CDS Schedule 4. Altman posted bond and was released.

• Darci Michelle Carpenter, 28, of Woodland Hills, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule 3. Carpenter posted bond and was released.

• Courtney Anne Mitchell, 28, of Woodland Hills, was charged with CDS Schedule 4. Mitchell posted bond and was released.

• Marisa Nicole Testa, 26, of Farmingdale, N.Y., was charged with possession of marijuana and CDS Schedule 4. Testa posted bond and was released.

“I would like to take time to thank the officers of the Mangham Police Department for their hard work in continuing to keep the drugs off our streets,” Fleming said.