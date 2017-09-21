Crime Stoppers seeks assistance finding felony theft suspect

<p>Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to locate a wanted fugitive.<br />

The Crowley Police Department needs your help in locating Johnny Rheams Sr., black male, 44 years of age. He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches, in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has an extensive criminal history and is believed to be in the Lafayette area.<br />

Rheams is wanted for felony theft. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.<br />

A picture of Rheams may be seen on the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook Page. If you have any information regarding this fugitive or any other crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward. </p>