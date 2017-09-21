Driver charged with vehicular homicide

<p>On September 2, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two vehicle injury crash on LA 91 west of LA 1120.<br />

The crash left 16 year old Tyler Leger of Egan in critical condition. On Sept. 18, Troop I was notified by medical personnel that Leger succumbed to injuries he sustained in the crash.<br />

The preliminary investigation revealed that 25 year old Jake Hebert of Sunset was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup truck eastbound on LA 91. Hebert’s vehicle crossed into the westbound lane of travel and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 19 year old Derrick Connor Jr. of Egan.<br />

Hebert was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Acadia General Hospital in Crowley with moderate injuries. Connor was wearing a seat belt, but was transported to Acadia General Hospital with minor injuries. Impairment on his part was not a factor in the crash. Despite the fact that he was wearing a seat belt, Leger sustained critical injuries and was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment.<br />

During the initial crash investigation, Troopers suspected that Hebert was impaired. He was given a chemical breath test, and his results indicated he was nearly twice the legal limit of .08g% BAC. Hebert was arrested the night of the crash and booked into the Acadia Parish jail for DWI, Reckless Operation, and three counts of Vehicular Negligent Injuring.<br />

Due to the death of Leger, Troopers consulted with the 15th JDC District Attorney’s Office to bring additional charges against Hebert. A warrant was issued for his arrest charging him with one count of Vehicular homicide. Earlier today Hebert turned himself in and was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on the above charge. The crash remains under investigation.<br />

Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. The task of stopping impaired drivers is a joint effort of law enforcement agencies and the public. By never allowing an impaired driver to get behind the wheel and reporting dangerous drivers to law enforcement, the public can play an important role in the reduction of crashes caused by impaired drivers. Making poor decisions in a vehicle such as driving impaired, driving while distracted, or not wearing a seat belt leads to serious injuries and deaths every day across the state. Making the responsible decision can mean the difference between life and death.</p>