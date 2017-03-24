Officers responded to the 400 block of Josey Street after shots fired reports came into the Crowley Police Department around 10:30 p.m. At the shooting, a male, a female and a K-9 officer were killed and an officer was injured. (Photo by Howell Dennis/Crowley Post-Signal)
Crowley Police investigate the scene where a body was found in a home at South Avenue G that may or may not be related to the Josey Street shooting. (Photo by Howell Dennis/Crowley Post-Signal)
Gunfire kills 3 people, K-9
Fri, 03/24/2017 - 10:15am Harlan Kirgan