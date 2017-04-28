New Fire District 6 truck

St. Landry Parish District 6 Volunteer Department added a $304,000 2018 3,000-gallon pumper truck to its existing fleet of a 1972 Mack pumper, 1996 International pumper, a 1988 Mac 5,000-gallon tanker, a 2015 Freightliner and a 3,000-gallon tanker. The 61S “Mr. Chester” is a stepping stone for the district, Fire Chief Wayne Lavergne stated. From left, are district board members Izetta Darbonne, secretary/treasury; Charlie Andrepont, chairman; Donald Popillion, vice chairman; and members, Rodgers Richard, Gilbert Guillory and John Brown. (Submitted Photos courtesy of Fire District 6)