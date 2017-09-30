Norris Greenhouse, Jr. reaches a plea deal gets 7 1/2 years

Norris Greenhouse Jr. has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, in November 2015 and will serve 7.5 years behind bars consecutively in a court hearing on Friday.

Friday's hearing was abruptly set Thursday and Greenhouse's trial was expected to begin Monday, but instead, Greenhouse offered a plea.

Greenhouse and Derrick Stafford were both Marksville Deputy Marshals moonlighting the night of Nov. 3, 2015. Greenhouse was trying to stop Chris Few, who had his 6-yr-old son in the car with him.

At the end of a chase, officials said Greenhouse and Stafford shot at Few's vehicle 18 times killing Jeremy Mardis. In court, prosecutors presented evidence showing 14 of the 18 shots came from Stafford's gun.

The two men were arrested Nov. 6, 2015 and charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. Stafford's trial was in March 2017 when a 12-person jury convicted him of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. Stafford is now serving 40 years.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office prosecuted both the Stafford and Greenhouse cases instead.