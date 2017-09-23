Be on guard for flood-damaged vehicles

In the aftermath of the devastating Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is cautioning consumers about purchasing a flood-damaged vehicle.

“Hurricane Harvey caused unimaginable damage in Texas, including flooding over 1 million vehicles; and more vehicles in the Southeast have been impacted by Hurricane Irma,” Landry said. “These flood-damaged vehicles could end up on the streets and sold to unsuspecting Louisiana citizens.”

It is estimated that there are over 300,000 flood-damaged vehicles on the nation’s roads from past storms.

“I do not want our state’s consumers to get taken for a ride,” Landry said. “Just because we were not in the storm’s eye does not mean we are not at risk. Fraudsters tend to cross state lines to avoid scrutiny, and they work to obtain false titles to hide flood damage.”

If you are shopping for a used vehicle, Landry encourages you to follow these tips:

— Be suspicious of unrealistically low prices.

— Check for musty smells, silt, or rust which could indicate a past presence of moisture.

— Pull back the carpet for signs of water and also take notice if the carpet looks like it was recently replaced.

— Make sure the power locks and windows are working.

— Observe the headlights and taillights for signs of fogging.

— Get a mechanic’s trained eye to inspect the vehicle for water contamination.

— Obtain a vehicle history report for free from the National Insurance Crime Bureau and know the difference between “salvage title” and “flood title.”

If you suspect a dealer is knowingly selling a flood-damaged vehicle and advertising it as a good-conditioned used car – contact your auto insurance company, local law enforcement agency, and the state Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.