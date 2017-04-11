Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge (left) and Sen. Fred Mills, R-New Iberia, listening to testimony Tuesday in Senate Committee on Health and Welfare. (Photo by Sarah Gamard/ Manship School News Service) Senators debate bills for cheaper medicine, lowering obesity, tighten opioid regulations Tue, 04/11/2017 - 6:13pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Senators debate bills for cheaper medicine, lowering obesity, tighten opioid regulations Tags: Legislature