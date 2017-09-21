VP Fire District discusses potential new driveway at Faubourg station

<p>A proposed new driveway at the Faubourg Fire Station was discussed at the monthly meeting Tuesday night of the Evangeline Parish Fire District Two, Ward One.<br />

Ted Demourelle advised his fellow board members that he had consulted with engineer Ronald Landreneau that morning about what can be done about water possibly going toward the Faubourg Road because of the construction.<br />

â€œThe way it looks if we have to start messing with anything as far as that goes, weâ€™ll probably just kill the project because if we start tampering with that drainage on the side then weâ€™ll slow down the drainage in the fields back there,â€ said board President Danny McDaniel. â€œI donâ€™t think the landowners are going to agree with that. They farm back there, and that could drain those fields.â€<br />

Fire Chief Chris Harrison informed the board that he completed an inventory of each unit for the fire ratings. The board approved the purchase of the following items: a new Stihl chain saw for Units 118 and 418, two hand lights and a portable radio for Unit 400, four new hand lights for Unit 118, one 1,000 GPM nozzle for the reserve Unit 219, and two three-foot pipe polls for Unit 118.<br />

In other business, the board:<br />

â€¢ approved the financial report<br />

â€¢ and approved the bills for payment. </p>