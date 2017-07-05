Chefs from New Orleans and Baton Rouge examine a tray of brown rice at the milling lab of the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station. The chefs attended the station’s annual field day as part of a tour arranged by Jazzmen Rice of New Orleans. (Photo by Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter)

An aerial photo taken with a drone shows LSU AgCenter rice breeders Steve Linscombe and Adam Famoso during the field day at the H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station on June 28. Photo by Brady Williams/LSU AgCenter

Farmers at the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station Field Day watch a demonstration of a drone being used to pollinate an enclosed plot of hybrid rice. Photo by Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter

New rice lines featured at AgCenter field day

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 2:57pm Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017