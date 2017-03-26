Participants at the LSU AgCenter drone workshop are photographed by a drone flying overhead at the Dean Lee Research Station on March 16. (Photo by Randy Price/LSU AgCenter)

Workshop features drones in agriculture

Sun, 03/26/2017 - 6:52am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017