Becton named UL Lafayette Moody College business dean

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced Thursday that Dr. J. Bret Becton will serve as the next dean of the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration. His appointment is effective July 1, pending approval of the UL System Board of Supervisors.

“Dr. Becton has an accomplished career and we are looking forward to his strategic leadership of the Moody College of Business,” said University President Dr. E. Joseph Savoie.

“He brings a record of collaborating with the business community and an unwavering commitment to excellence in teaching and applied research.”

Becton is associate dean for operations and accreditation for the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business. He manages that college’s budgeting, assessment, academic affairs and accreditation.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Tulsa and a doctorate in management from Auburn University.

“Our business students and faculty are doing great things, and Dr. Becton’s leadership will further augment their opportunities,” said Savoie.

The colleger recently announced a $2.5 million gift from Lafayette businessman Michael P. Maraist, a 1971 graduate, to establish the Maraist Financial Services Lab. The new lab will add a 1,000-square-foot, high-tech learning environment in F.G. Mouton Hall.

At the start of the fall 2016 semester, CEO Magazine reported the college has one of the top 71 MBA programs in North America. The college also was included in the 2016 edition of Princeton Review’s “Best 295 Business Schools.”

Dr. Gwen Fontenot has served as interim dean since January 2015, following the resignation of Dr. Joby John as dean in December 2014. Prior to her appointment as interim dean, she was head of the University’s Marketing and Hospitality Department.