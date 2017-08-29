DOTD road closure notice

UPDATE: DISTRICT 03 (ACADIANA REGION) VARIOUS ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO HARVEY

Effective immediately, the following road closures and high water notifications are in place due to heavy rains and high tides. The roads will be reopened as soon as conditions improve. Be sure to check www.511la.org for the latest travel information, as road conditions change quickly.

Acadia Parish

High Water:

LA 100 between LA 97 and LA 91

LA 97 at LA 100

LA 1123 between south Jct LA 97 and north Jct LA 97

St. Martin Parish

High Water:

LA 347 near Webster's in Cecilia

Vermilion Parish

Road Closure:

LA 3147 (Freshwater City Road) at Humble Canal Bridge

No other routes are affected at this time. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the closed areas.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at www.511la.org.