Economist Loren Scott made his 14th annual Louisiana Economic Output report to One Acadiana in Lafayette on Thursday morning.

Economist answers the question about when job growth will occur in Lafayette area

Thu, 10/12/2017 - 4:05pm Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017