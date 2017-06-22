The stolen equipment and suspect vehicle. (Photos courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stopper)
Farm equipment stolen
Detective Marcus Bergeron of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to St. Landry Crime Stoppers and is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft near Eunice.
On April 8, the owner of a residence located on Prudence Highway reported that his Case Vibra Chank cultivator valued at over $12,000 was stolen from his property. The cultivator is red in color and has two bent arms on the outside wings. There is a special square tubing that is welded on the back to attach additional equipment.
A witness reported that on April 5, around 3 p.m., a white male approximately 6’3” was looking at the cultivator then left when he noticed the witness. The suspect was driving a 2014 or 2015 black Chevrolet pick-up truck.
Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip at St. Landry Crime Stoppers.com.