Farm equipment stolen

Detective Marcus Bergeron of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to St. Landry Crime Stoppers and is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft near Eunice.

On April 8, the owner of a residence located on Prudence Highway reported that his Case Vibra Chank cultivator valued at over $12,000 was stolen from his property. The cultivator is red in color and has two bent arms on the outside wings. There is a special square tubing that is welded on the back to attach additional equipment.

A witness reported that on April 5, around 3 p.m., a white male approximately 6’3” was looking at the cultivator then left when he noticed the witness. The suspect was driving a 2014 or 2015 black Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip at St. Landry Crime Stoppers.com.