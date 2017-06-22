The stolen equipment and suspect vehicle. (Photos courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stopper)

Farm equipment stolen

Thu, 06/22/2017 - 12:04pm Harlan Kirgan

Detective Marcus Bergeron of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to St. Landry Crime Stoppers and is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft near Eunice.
On April 8, the owner of a residence located on Prudence Highway reported that his Case Vibra Chank cultivator valued at over $12,000 was stolen from his property. The cultivator is red in color and has two bent arms on the outside wings. There is a special square tubing that is welded on the back to attach additional equipment.
A witness reported that on April 5, around 3 p.m., a white male approximately 6’3” was looking at the cultivator then left when he noticed the witness. The suspect was driving a 2014 or 2015 black Chevrolet pick-up truck.
Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip at St. Landry Crime Stoppers.com.

Eunice, La.

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017