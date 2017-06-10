The Rev. Caleb Semien, right, pastor of Word Ministries in Eunice, makes a point at neighborhood meeting Wednesday that followed two shootings that wounded three people on Tuesday. At right is the Rev. James Edwards. In the background is Jackie Vallare, a city employee who helped Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot organize the meeting. Fontenot and Alderwoman Germaine Simpson conducted the meeting. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)
Police chief asks residents to help fight crime
Sat, 06/10/2017 - 12:13pm Harlan Kirgan