Police chief asks residents to help fight crime

The Rev. Caleb Semien, right, pastor of Word Ministries in Eunice, makes a point at neighborhood meeting Wednesday that followed two shootings that wounded three people on Tuesday. At right is the Rev. James Edwards. In the background is Jackie Vallare, a city employee who helped Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot organize the meeting. Fontenot and Alderwoman Germaine Simpson conducted the meeting. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)