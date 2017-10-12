Rep. Johnson’s Office to hold satellite office hours

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson’s office will host satellite office hours in Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry and Beauregard parishes. The congressman will not be present.

Evangeline Satellite Office Hours

1 to 4 p.m. today

City Hall

1006 Edwin Elliot Dr.

Pine Prairie, LA 70576

St. Landry Satellite Office Hours

9;30 a.m. to noon Oct. 17

Sunset Community Center

108 Leo Richard Lane

Sunset, LA 70584

Johnson is serving his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is on the House Judiciary Committee as well as the Committee on Natural Resources. He was elected in December 2016 to represent the 4th Congressional District.