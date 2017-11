From left, are Dr. Azmy S. Ackleh, dean of UL Lafayette’s Ray P. Authement College of Sciences; Dr. David Danahar, the University’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs; Dr. Renee Robichaux, LSUE vice chancellor for Academic Affairs; and Dr. John Hamlin, dean of Sciences and Mathematics at LSUE. (Credit: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette)