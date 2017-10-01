United Way plans Boogie Ball

The St. Landry-Evangeline United Way Boogie Ball will be held on from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Opelousas Delta Grand Theatre.

Food will include Cochon “Ghoul”lait provided by Café Josephine, eggplant and shrimp dressing from Soileau’s, and brisket.

A silent auction with goodies and delights from many local shops and restaurants.

Costumes are optional, but encouraged. Monster mash to the band Southwinz. Cash bar.

Tickets are $40 per person and available by calling 337-942-7815; at the United Way office, 311 W. Vine St. Opelousas; Sebastien – Dupre Fine Jewelry, Opelousas; and the Ville Platte City Hall.

For more information, call Susan Fisher at 337-942-7815