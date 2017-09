Several Evangeline Parish residents hauled their boats to assist the Cajun Navy i boat rescue missions. Front, from left, are Seth Shipp, Jacob LaFleur, Garrick Fontenot, Nick Fontenot, Marty Veillon, William Rozas and Caleb Foret. Others making the trip, but not pictured, are Nick Rozas, Josh Jones and Hunter King. (Photo by Tony Marks/Ville Platte Gazette)